Trump in India: Wetin di American president find go di kontri

US President Donald Trump don address public rally for India in front of PM Narendra Modi and 100,000 pipo on im first official visit to di kontri.

Come see plenty clap-clap wen e start wit "Namaste," before im go kontinu to tok about ogbonge Indian pipo from cricket to history to Bollywood.

Im bin dey tok for Motera stadium for Gujarat, wia oga Modi hail from.

Oga Trump visit go focus on how di two kontris fit ginger dia relationship pass how e be now.

"India go always get special place inside our hearts," im tok.

Trump also praise Modi: " Everibodi love am but make I tell una something, im dey very tough. You no just be di pride of Gujarat, you be living proof say wit hard work, Indian pipo fit do anything dem want."

Di American 45th presido end im speech wit "God bless India, God bless di United States of America - we love you, we love you very much."

Billboards wey get foto of di two men full di road wia Trump go pass wit slogans like "two dynamic personalities, one momentous occasion".

Image example More than 100,000 pipo pack inside Motera stadium for di rally

Before e enta stadium for di rally, Trump and im wife branch di Sabarmati Ashram, wia Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, wey hail from Gujarat, bin live for 13 years.

Mr and Mrs Trump try to use di wheel wey dem dey use make cloth as Modi (left) dey look dem

India goment organise big event for Trump and Modi for Gujarat