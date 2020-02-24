Image copyright Getty Images

From Kayamata to viagra to agbojedi, nothing wey pipo no dey use these days to take ginger bodi sake of say dem wan do kerewa with dia partners.

But e get as these things fit affect bodi?

Wetin Pharmacist tok

On top how sex enhancement drugs dey work, Chinedu Anazodo wey be Pharmacist tok say; "To increase sexual performance you wan make sure say di manhood get enough blood to erect well, so wetin di drug dey do na to push blood to di manhood."

"You fit get high blood pressure or low blood pressure, so anytin wey cause any change for di way blood take dey flow for your bodi go affect your heart.

So instead make some pipo take 10mg wey doctor prescribe, dem go take up to 20-30mg make you for fit perform well, and dat na wen e dey become dangerous." He still add.

Wetin Doctor tok?

No Doctor go just prescribe sex enhancement drug for you like dat unless na case of complete erectile dysfunction." Dr Omade;li Boyo, Medical Director for Pinecrest Specialist Hospitals tok.

Im add am say unless pesin no fit do kerewa at all before dem go advice am make im use drug and dem go only use di drug once a day or twice a week make e for no give dem problem for future.

"Some pipo fit get anoda disease wey dey worry dia sex life and sometimes we dey threat di disease first."

He say pipo wey dey use wetin doctor no prescribe for dem fit get Liver damage, Kidney failure or make dia heart stop dey pump blood and dem fit die.

Dr Omadeli say if pipo fit do kerewa atleast twice a week na good thing and dem no need use drug again.

Wetin Sex therapist tok?

Di Chief Executive Officer of Intimate Solutions, Olatoun Ayoola wey be Sex therapist tok give BBC Pidgin say "Sex enhancement suppose be natural food wey go help your bodi to dey in di mood, e no suppose be drugs wey pipo dey buy from counter or drugs wey e get dosage"

I no dey advice make couples use drug before dem do kerewa, I dey advice make dem chop food wey get di right vitamins and nutrients wey go help dia bodi.", she add am.

She say she realise say na dia lifestyle dey cause di problem.

"Our lifestyle don change, e no be like back then wen pipo dey go farm, now pipo dey siddon for office dem no go do exercise. Dis lifestyle dey affect dia sex drive."

Image copyright Getty Images

E dey legal to waka enta pharmacy to buy Sex Enhancement drugs?

"E no dey legal to just waka enta pharmacy to buy Viagra(di blue pills) except na doctor prescribe am." Di pharmacist tok.

"But pipo fit waka enta shop to buy di drugs wey dem label as supplements sake of say e get natural ingredient from plants, and di side effect no dey bad like di drugs wey dem do from lab."

Image copyright Getty Images

Why Sex enhancement drugs dey common for pipo to use?

Peer pressure/ Social media

Chinedu Anazodo tok say one of di main reason why plenti pipo dey use sex drugs na sake of pressure from friens and social media, im say before men no dey know wether dem do kerewa well

"For di era of social media where pipo dey shout upandan say man wey no fit do three rounds, no be man". im add am say na why most men dey use drugs be dat.

Pornography

"Pipo dey watch feem to see pipo do kerewa for over one hour and dem think say na di normal way to do kerewa be dat." Oga Anazodo add am

Im say dem no realise say dem dey edit the tape and some of dem dey use drugs wey no dey good for bodi.