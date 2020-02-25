Tinubu get all e take to lead Nigeria - APC

Image copyright Getty Images

Di All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos don delare say di party national leader, Bola Tinubu, get all e take to lead di kontri.

According to dem, if Tinubu decide to run for 2023 presidential election, e no go dey out of place if you check im political record.

According to local tori pipo, APC Secretary for Lagos, Lanre Ogunyemi, tell tori pipo say Tinubu get every fundamental right as a Nigerian to become di next president.

"Tinubu get all e take to lead dis kontri and he get every fundamental right as a Nigerian to reason am; e now dey left for Nigerians to accept or not, e now dey left for di party to decide who go flag dia ship as presidential candidate for 2023.

"Weda e don brief us or give us sign, weda pipo dey against am or not, we dey sure say e get everything to lead dis nation," e tok.

E add say di APC national leader don contribute to modern Nigeria and dey regarded as di Moses of dis generation.

"Whichever way e go, make we decide say if e go to di South; make we decide weda e go go to di Southwest or Southeast and wetin we dey reason na worth am, who fit who fit carry Nigeria go wia e suppose be." E tok.

Dis wan dey come even as for 2019, Tinubu deny rumour wey dey spread say im get plan to contest 2023 presidential election and take ova from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oga Tinubu wey also be former Lagos state govnor, tok say im no sabi di group wey dey carri im mata for dia head and dey campaign on behalf of am at dat time.