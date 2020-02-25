Image copyright Getty Images

Togo President Faure Gnassingbé don win re-election, according to results from di kontri electoral commission to open way for im fourth term.

Dis go mean say, if nobody challenge di victory for court, di Gnassingbé family wey don dey rule kontri come since 1967, fit extend am pass di 53 years dem don do.

Di only oda family wey don dey executive office of a kontri pass di Gnassingbés na di Kim family for North Korea, wey don dey power since 1948.

Togo electoral commission say oga Gnassingbé collect 72% of di vote, compare with about 18% for im rival Agbéyomé Kodjo.

However, opposition leader Kodjo don accuse authorities of big fraud.

Tori pipo AFP say di president office don deny di accusation.

Di Supreme Court go announce di final-final results later dis week.

Oga Gnassingbé don lead di eight million population of Togo since im take over when im papa Gnassingbé Eyadema die.

Gnassingbé Eyadema imsef rule for 38 years.

And now di recent change wey dem do for di kontri laws go fit allow di presido to run one more time wey fit make am dey power till 2030.

Dis mata cause heavy protests for 2017-18.

Facts

Togolese Republic Capital: Lome Population 7.6 million

Area 56,785 sq km (21,925 sq miles)

Languages French (official), local languages

Major religions Indigenous beliefs, Christianity, Islam

Life expectancy 59 years (men), 61 years (women)

Currency CFA (Communaute Financiere Africaine) franc

Important dates for Togo history:

15-17th centuries - Ewe clans from Nigeria and di Ane from Ghana and Ivory Coast settle inside region wey di Kwa and Voltaic pipo don already dey. But for di 1700s, oyinbo pipo from Denmark come to occupy di reiverine areas.

1884 - Germany rule of Togoland begin, dem use forced labour to develop plantations. Germans lose Togoland to British and French army for 1914, and for 1922 Britain collect di western part of di kontri while France collect di eastern part.

1960 - Independence.

1967 - Gnassingbe Eyadema sieze power inside bloodless coup, im shutdown all political parties.

1992 - New constitution. For 1993 President Eyadema dissolve goment wey cause protest and clash wit police. Many escape to oda kontries nearby.

2005 - President Eyadema die, at age 69. Di military appoint im son Faure as president, and later im win elections for 2010, 2015 and 2020. Opposition parties say magomago full all di results.