Di Ondo state goment for South-west Nigeria don declare Tuesday, February 25, 2020 as public holiday as di state dey welcome di kontri President Muhamadu Buhari.

Di state Governor Arakunrin Akeredolu bin invite di president to commission some projects as part of jolliment to mark im third year for office.

Di state communication office announce say all state workers no go report to work during di holiday to welcome di president.

President Buhari dey go launch di Ore Industrial Hub and one interchange bridge.

Di jolliment to celebrate Governor Akeredolu third year for office bin start on February 21 to end on March 1, according to one programme of events wey dem share on social media.