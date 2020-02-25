Court declare Olisa Metuh guilty of N400m money laundering

Image copyright EFCC Image example Court bin don adjourn di case before sake of Metuh sickness

Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria don declare di former Peoples Democratic Party tok-tok pesin Olisa Metuh guilty of money laundering.

Di trial judge bin fix Tuesday, February 25 2020 for judgement afta dem hear di case wey both sides, Metuh and di EFCC bin carry come.

Di anti-graft agency bin accuse di former PDP tok-tok pesin of money laundering to di tune of N400,000,000.

Justice Abang wqey deliver judgement for di case find di former PDP spokesman guilty of count one of di charges.

"Na my my view say Metuh take N400 million from di office of di NSA without contractual agreement; he dey guilty of money laundering and is hereby convicted of count one." Di justice tok.

Di case bin don last for four years.

Dem charge Metuh togeda with im company Destra investment, with seven counts ontopp criminal diversion of di money e receive from di office of di former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

For one of di days for court, Metuh bin say di N400 million dem dey accuse am say e collect na something wey e was spend ontop di special national assignment wey former President Goodluck Jonathan send am.