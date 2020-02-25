Image copyright Channelstv Image example Court bin don adjourn di case before sake of Metuh sickness

One high court for Nigeria don sentence former National Publicity Secretary of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olisa Metuh, to seven years for prison.

Justice Okon Abang, wey be di judge for Federal High Court for Abuja nack am di sentence for im judgement on Tuesday on top seven count accuse of moni laundering and say im use mago mago to divert moni wey e reach and N400 million.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC file di charges against Metuh and im company, Destra investment.

Di trial judge sentence Metuh after im convict am say e dey guilty of all di charges wey di anti graft agency sama am.

Giving im judgement, Justice Abang sentence Metuh to seven years imprisonment in respect to Counts One to Three charges

On di Count Fou charge, court sentence di PDP tok tok pesin to five years while im got seven, three and seven years for Counts Five, Six, and Seven years accordingly.

Di judge say make im serve all di sentences from February 25, 2020.

Di trial judge also sentence Dextra Investment to pay fine of N25 million with respect to Count Five and Six, and dem order Metuh to pay fine of N375 million.

Justice Abang further order say make dem forfeit di account of Dextra Investment to federal goment.

Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria bin earlier declare di former Peoples Democratic Party tok-tok pesin Olisa Metuh guilty of money laundering.

Di trial judge bin fix Tuesday, February 25 2020 for judgement afta dem hear di case wey both sides, Metuh and di EFCC bin carry come.

Di anti-graft agency bin accuse di former PDP tok-tok pesin of money laundering to di tune of N400,000,000.

Justice Abang wey deliver judgement for di case find di former PDP spokesman guilty of count one of di charges.

"Na my my view say Metuh take N400 million from di office of di NSA without contractual agreement; he dey guilty of money laundering and is hereby convicted of count one." Di justice tok.

Di case bin don last for four years.

Dem charge Metuh togeda with im company Destra investment, with seven counts ontopp criminal diversion of di money e receive from di office of di former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

For one of di days for court, Metuh bin say di N400 million dem dey accuse am say e collect na something wey e was spend ontop di special national assignment wey former President Goodluck Jonathan send am.