Coronavirus-virus: See di list of kontris wey don get di disease as e dey spread

Image copyright Getty Images

Since December 2019 wen di Novel Coronavirus outbreak bin start for Wuhan, China, so far e don claim di lives of ova 2,700 pipo across di world.

As medical researcher and goment officials all ova di world dey look for cure and medicine to take contain di virus, di tin still dey spread from one kontri to anoda.

As at February 25, ova 30 kontri don cofam Coronavirus cases, according to report from Pharmaceutical Technology.

See di list of di kontris , wen e enta dia kontri and di number of cases dem don report so far