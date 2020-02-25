Hausa Community protest as one of dem die for Rivers Taskforce hand

Image copyright Allwell Ene

Gbege happen as di Hausa community for di local bureau de change wey dey along Hotel Presidential area for Port Harcourt, Rivers state, do I-no-go-gree-waka, block di busy Port Harcourt - Aba expressway as one of dem die.

Tori be say di Rivers State Taskforce against street trading and illegal motor parks arrest di man, carry am comot but return im deadibody to di Presidential bus stop comot.

Eye witness Mahman Musa Abubakar tell BBC Pidgin say di man wey die na watch seller for Rumuomasi area wey come see im friend, Mallam Diabu, wey dey do bureau de change for di Hotel Presidential area to show am some Coral beads wey im wan sell weda na fake.

Na dia dem dey dey tok, wen di taskforce boys come, pipo run away but dem arrest am go under bridge for Rumuola.

"But di taskforce men bring am back come collect five thousand naira from Mallam Diabu. Wen Dem bring am back, im don die. Di man name na Alhaji Dantanko."

Abubakar add say na so di taskforce dey like arrest dem and even on Monday dem arrest about five or seven of dem but release dem after dem settle with five thousand naira.

Image copyright Allwell Ene

But di head of di Taskforce, Bright Amaehule tell BBC Pidgin say "nobody die for my taskforce members hand instead somebody dey waka on im own come slump die but because taskforce dey operate for di area, dem allege say im die for di taskforce dia hand as dem dey carry out dia work. So nobody die for di taskforce hand."

Amaehule add say di man wey die no be Bureau de Change pesin sef, but im dey operate illegal bukka behind di bus stop wey dey opposite di Hotel Presidential.

Police tok tok pesin for di state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confam di incident say di thing cause gbege as di Hausa community vex block road but di police don restore calm to di area and dem don begin imvestigate wetin happen.