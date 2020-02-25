Image copyright Ogun State Government Image example Ogun State Governor, AIG and di Commissioner of Police for Ogun pay condolence visit to di family of Late Tiamiyu Kazeem for Sagamu

Commissioner of Police for Ogun State, Kenneth Ebrimson say di command don arrest di officer wey dem suspect say dey responsible for di killing of di Sagamu footballer, Tiamiyu Kazeem wey die for weekend.

Di police oga wey follow BBC tok say dem still dey investigate di mata as na plenty tori surround di death of Late Tiamiyu.

Di Commissioner also yarn say dem dey try gada information from eyewitnesses and informants on top wetin really happun.

But e tok say calm and normalcy don return to Sagamu, as officers still dey ground dey patrol and maintain peace and order for di town.

E say na after all dis informate dem go establish if di death of di footballer na deliberate attempt or carelessness for di part of police.

Image copyright Ogun Today Image example Dis Protest for Sagamu start Monday afternoon as pipo begin vex for di death of one footballer for di area

For tori wey dey fly upandan say five pipo die from di protest, Oga Kenneth say im no fit confam di report as two rival groups bin join quanta wen di protest dey go on and nobody don lodge complain say anybody die for di protest, as im sef neva see any deadibodi.

E add join say dos wey protest na troublemakers wey wan loot banks, burn police station and destroy pipo property as di police, community leaders and stakeholders for di state bin don already follow members of di town tok and don promise say dem go investigate di death of di young man and no go spare whoever dey responsible.

But after di meeting, di Commissioner of Police say some troublemakers later enter streets begin dey cause trouble, na for there police begin use teargas pursue dem.

Image copyright Ogun State Govenment Image example Late Tiamiyu Kazeem bin dey play for Remo Stars football club

On top report say Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu don ban di Special Anti Robbery Squad for di state (SARS), Oga Kenneth explain say SARS still dey, wetin IGP ban na Zonal Intervention Squad office wia di officer wey dem arrest dey work.

But one local media, Remo TV interview di Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Adewale Ajayi and im say wetin SARS do dey against di law and dem no want SARS for Sagamu again.

Di traditional ruler say im go personally write letter of protest to di Inspector General of Police on top di mata.