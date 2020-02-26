Image copyright Other

Catholics for Nigeria dey use Ash Wednesday to mourn di victims of di violence wey dey hama di kontri.

Di Arch Bishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins, tell BBC say, di Bishop conference of Nigeria dey concerned about di insecurity wey di kontri dey face.

Ash Wednesday na Christian holy day of prayer and fasting, di first day of Lent, six weeks of repentance before Easter.

"E dey very sad and depressed say many Nigerians don undergo plenty violence from different pipo, Boko haram ISWAP, herdsmen and different kain of violent groups.

So we decide say we go spend Ash Wednesday to pray for all di victims of violence and also to pray for di souls of pipo wey don die, we also tell pipo to wear black cloth, arm band, anything to show say we dey mourn" Di Bishop tok.

Di Arch Bishop say dia action na also to call goment attention to di mata.

"Na also our way to tell goment say belle no sweet us say goment never do so much to protect di lives and properties of pipo, inspite of all di money dem don put inside di palava, and all di assurance dem dey give us anytime any of dis violence happun to our pipo.

"Beyond dat we also feel say e dey important for di international community to recognise say, Nigerians feel say dem dey under aggression and dem need to chook mouth to help us to take care of dis problem because e be like say di palava don over goment and di security institution of di kontri.

Di Bishop say wetin dem dey do na with good intention to draw goment attention to di mata and not to go against goment.