Gas pipeline repairs from Nigeria dey cause ‘dumsor’ for Ghana - Energy Ministry

Some Ghanaians start dey experience erratic power supply for some weeks now, but de situation start dey affect more people.

Some residents for de capital, Accra den second largest city, Kumasi start dey demand for 'dumsor' time table.

Deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku Aidoo talk Accra based Joy FM say, de cause of power outages be sake of "major works on de 500 km pipeline from Nigeria to Ghana, which dey supplies gas to de Tema enclave."

He explain say dem dey clean de gas pipeline inside to be sure say de inner lining get form.

According to Me Owuraku Aidoo, "we apologize for de inconvenience... de engineers dey work on am."

Energy Ministry say while dem plan to do de maintenance without any power interruptions, dem lose power supply from some of dema generators like de Kpone Thermal Plant, TICO Plant [Takoradi International Plant] den Cenpower.

Dem explain say all these plants cost Ghana about 300-400 megawatts of power, hence de unstable power supply.

Govment say dem go deal plus de situation soon den resolve de situation give Ghanaians.