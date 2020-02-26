Image copyright Twitter/@ProfOsinbajo

Nigeria goment don announce say di Bank of Industry (BoI) go also arrange $20m "Tech Fund" money to give young pipo wey dey into innovation.

Di Vice Presido of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo also approve N90bn loan money for small scale agriculture business as part of Buhari administration plan to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Na di Central Bank of Nigeria go give dis 'soft loans' to agric business owners dem.

Di announcement come ontop Prof. Yemi Osinbajo official Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 25 and also on top di Nigerian presidency own. However, dem no give more details about how di whole parole go work.

Di BBC don contact di office of di vice presido to get more informate, but we never get any reply.

One top oga for Bank of Industry wey no wan make we mention her name tell us on Wednesday say she no sabi anything about di $20m money.

And dis no go be di first time wey di Nigerian goment don comot with loan money to support famers and agric business, but e no dey clear whether dis don really ginger di industry.

Unemployment for di West African kontri na 23.1% according to di latest data wey authorities release for 2018.

One Labor Force Survey wey Nigeria Bureau of Statistics bin do for di same year show na 90.47 million dey di labour force, and na Lagos, Rivers, Oyo, Kano and Akwa-Ibom States get most of dem.