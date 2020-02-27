Image example Selimotu recount how she wash clothes, clean floors and sell iced water in oda to get money to raise Kazeem

Di family of di football star Kazeem Tiamiyu wey die for Sagamu - Ogun state South West Nigeria, don tok about wetin dem remember am for, and how di loss go forever affect dem.

Tiamiyu na rising footballer with Remo Stars club wey im life cut short afta one unfortunate incident wey involve police, but for di family and friends wey im leave behind, di memory of dia love one still fresh for mind.

Tiamiyu Fasasi, wey bi Kazeem papa tell BBC Yoruba say e never reach like two weeks wen im pikin tell am say im get invitation to go play [football] trial for Sweden.

Kazeem Tiamiyu papa Fasasi Tiamiyu

E say na on Friday, 21 February Kazeem say im dey go meet with im manager - wey arrive for Sagamu - ontop di Sweden mata. And say di plan na to sleep for im manager side and come back house di next dey.

Na during im waka come back on Saturday morning, di Remo Stars player die from wetin im club say na police fault. Although police never accept responsibility, dia oga patapata IGP Mohammed Adamu don order investigation into am.

'E dey very caring'

Kazeem mama tell BBC how e don promise her better life as thank you for all di wahala she suffer ontop dem.

"E dey very caring, e never fight anybodi before, and na pikin wey like to give. If na N1000 dey Kazeem account and pesin ask am for N900, e go give am," na im Selimotu Tiamiyu tok about her son.

Selimotu recount how she wash clothes, clean floors and sell iced water, in oda to get money to raise Kazeem im younger ones, and she don hope say time don reach for her to begin enjoy Kazeem success.

Im coach Daniel Ogunmodede, say na Kazeem good behaviour make am promote Kazeem to assistant captain, even though na four months ago im join dem.

Ogun State Governor, AIG and di Commissioner of Police for Ogun pay condolence visit to di family of Late Tiamiyu Kazeem for Sagamu

Wetin happun to Kazeem Tiamiyu

Tori break ontop social media afta Remo Stars football club release statement say SARS Police harass dia player Kazeem wey lead to im death for Sagamu, on Saturday 22 February.

Dem say SARS bin claim Kazeem na mago-mago pesin, even afta dia player show dem im ID card. And na during dis gbege with SARS anoda car hit and kill Kazeem.

Police earlier say Kazeem die as e dey cross expressway in order to dodge arrest by men of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), according to tori by Channels TV.

Authorities don say now dem go look di mata and investigate.

"Dem kill my pikin wey no commit any crime, no sabi anything. I want fair and true justice from di federal goment and even from di police demsef," na wetin Kazeem papa say im want now.