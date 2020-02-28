Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria first confam coronavirus case na of one man wey land from Milan, Italy on 25 February and according to di health minister, Dr Osagie Ihanire, di patient don suppose 'self-isolate' imsef.

But you sabi wetin self-isolate (or self-quarantine) mean and how to do am?

If di Italian man follow instructions wey dem give am for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, and self-isolate imsef well-well, im go don reduce di spread of di disease.

Lagos State health commissioner Prof Akin Abayomi tell BBC say anyone wey dey come from high-risk country (like Italy and China) en Nigeria go pass through small check. If di pesin show sign say im no well, na to carri am go treatment centre straight.

If di pesin no show sign say im no well, dem go give am strong advice to 'self-isolate'.

Image copyright Getty Images

Di right way to self-isolate

Stay for house - First tins first, to 'self-isolate' mean to stay for house. You no fit do am dey waka or go school, work or public place. And you no suppose receive visitors.

Use phone call - If you notice say your bodi dey do one kain - like say you get cough and catarrh - carri phone and call hospital first, no waka go hospital until dem tell you to do am.

Separate yoursef - If you dey live wit odas, choose one bedroom wey breeze dey follow enter well-well and lock yoursef inside. And if no be only you dey use toilet and bathroom, make sure say every oda pesin don finish before you enta. No follow share your towel or soap wit anybodi.

Your doti - Di doti wey dey troway must dey inside place wey different from oda pipo doti. If test comot say you dey positive, authorities fit come to carry di doti to make sure say e no infect oda pipo.

Make dem carri tins come meet you. If you dey live inside house alone, no comot to buy tins but tell friends or family to epp you buy. When dey come, make dem drop am for your domot and go.

Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria authorities don arrange Isolation ward incase of coronavirus outbreak

How to sabi wen to self-isolate?

Di general medical advice be say, if you suspect say you get coronavirus, don dey in contact wit pesin wey don get am, or don dey wia plenty cases of di virus bin dey, den you need to self-isolate.

Dis na even if authorities never tell you to do am.