Port Harcourt Soot: ‘When I sneeze, I dey see blood’
Kalio Keturah Nicholas still remember di time wey she fit eat fresh fish from di river behind her house for Port Harcourt, Nigeria.
That time and now no be di same, sake of oil spills and now soot full everywia, everywia you look you go see thick layer of black soot dey cover tins.
Pipo wey dey live for area dey blame illegal refining of crude oil as di main cause of soot for air.
But for Kalio, no be just question of cleanliness - di oil and soot dey seriously affect her health.
Precious Ede, chairman of goment committee wey dey tackle soot for di region say, goment dey use military officers to crack down on illegal refining of crude oil, and inform di public on di dangers of air pollution.