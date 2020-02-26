Supreme Court don uphold di judgement for Bayelsa governorship election.

Di court say di application by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and dia candidate no get any merit and dem no get jurisdiction to review dia own judgement.

APC bin file application for February 20 and ask di court to set aside some portions of im judgement.

Di February 13 judgement bin spoil David Lyon inauguration and put Senator Duoye Diri of the PDP as govnor of Bayelsa State. Justice Sylvester Ngwuta wey preside on top di mata, allow all di lawyers to present dis case.David Lyon lawyer, Afe Babalola argue say make di court throway im earlier judgement wey sack oga Lyon and deny am im chance to become di Governor of Bayelsa state.And dat di judgement wey di court deliver no allow for fair hearing.Wole Olanipekun wey dey represent di APC for di mata, say di court get di power to review im judgement and e pray di court also make dem throway di February 13, 2020 judgment.

