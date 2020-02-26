Image copyright AFP Image example Themal scan to detect pipo wey get Coronavirus

Coronavirus don dey spread small small to Africa as Algeria don join di list of kontris for di world wey don test positive for di COVID-19 disease.

Di kontri na di second for Africa after Egypt wey confam dia first case but later say, di patient wey catch am don dey free of di virus and don dey recover.

Although no confam case dey for Nigeria yet, businesses for Nigeria don dey feel di impact of di outbreak.

For Akwa Ibom, di state goment don match break on top di reconstruction of di Ibom Blue Sea Science and Technology Park.

For statement wey di Tok tok pesin for Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Science and Technology, Joseph Robert sign, im say di project don suffer delay sake of di corona virus disease (COVID-19) wey burst for Wuhan, Hubei Province for China.

As di disease continue to dey spread for di world, health authorities don advise pipo on how dem fit protect themselves.

Di World Health Organization say most pipo wey catch di virus na from small sickness e take dey start. Di organization say you fit protect yourself against di virus if you do di following.

How to protect yourself

Wash your hands all di time: Wash your hand regularly and well-well wit better soap and water.

No near pesin wey dey cough or sneeze. At least maintain 1 meter distance.

Stop to dey touch your eyes, nose and mouth - reason be say if you dey use your hands touch many tins and you fit don carry virus. Once your hands don dey contaminate you fit transfer di virus to your eyes and mouth. From there di virus go enter your body and e go make you sick.

Practice respiratory hygiene - You go cover your mouth and nose wit your bent elbow if you dey cough or sneeze.

If you get fever, cough and you no dey breathe well, see doctor shaperly.

Get information and dey follow your doctor advise.

Image copyright WHO Image example Use water wash your hand regularly

Di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control also advice pipo on how dem go fit protect themselves to reduce risk of di spread of di virus.

Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water

Cover your mouth and nose well-well wit handkerchief or tissue paper when you dey cough or sneeze. You fit also cough inside your elbow.

No prescribe drugs for yourself. If you dey sick enter any health centre wey near you.

Dem advise health workers say make dem observe standard infection prevention and control measures when dem dey attend to patients.

Pipo from China wey no show any symptoms when dey reach Nigeria but later begin show symptoms of cough and fever within 14 days make dem contact NCDC.

Dr Bashir Boi-Kikimoto, National Food Safety Laboratory for Ghana tok four tins Ghana pipo fit do to prevent Coronavirus

Wash hands with soap and water

People for keep hand sanitizers and wipes to ensure say dema hands be clean at all times

Avoid bush meat or any animal we dey consider as wildlife. Amino acid sequence of 500-1200 wey dem find in coronavirus dey show sey de disease dey come from animal, particularly wildlife.Example of bush meat people for shun include - Grasscutter, Antelope, Snake, Pangolin.

Ghanaians for avoid animal based local medicines like pangolin scales which get plenty medicinal benefits, snake fats den other animal parts people dey use for local medicine.

E also advise goment:

Tighten Border Entrance: All air planes wey dey enter Ghana for get health forms wey passengers go fill. This go allow make health officials know dema exposure to Coronavirus den stuff

Ghana for strengthen port health facilities to standard wey go fit detect Coronavirus for de borders.

All health officers for wear protective clothing which go ensure say dem no get any infection in line if duty.

Ghana for convert de two Ebola centres for Tema and Tamale into Coronavirus centres since Ebola no enter de country.

Awareness: Health officials for create awareness among citizens so say dem go practice 'infection, preventive and control' measures against de deadly virus.

More than 80,000 pipo don dey infected wit Coronavirus wey start from Wuhan, China.