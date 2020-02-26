Image copyright NASARAWA GOVERNMENT Image example Children wey dey beg for street

Nasarawa state goment don ban street begging for di state.

Di State Governor, Abdullahi Sule give dis ban wen im sign into law di Child's Right Protection Executive Order (2005) wey make street begging become unlawful for di state now.

E say di law wey ban street begging go dey implemented only after dem don find better way to take address di mata but di Child Rights Law allow ten years imprisonment for parents wey allow dia children to dey beg.

Di governor also sign into law di state anti-kidnapping act to reduce kidnapping.

Punishment for di law na life imprisonment or death penalty for anyone wey dey catch say guilty of di offence.

Di law also allow make goment collect house wey kidnappers dey keep dia victims.

For Kano, di state goment don also ban street begging.

For inside statement wey di Chief Press Secretary to di state governor Abba Anwar sign, di governor say number of children wey dey beg for street dey high and to check am di goment don provide free and compulsory primary and secondary school education, plan also dey to bring back di Almajiri system - which mean di study of di Holy Qur'an.

In 2003, Nigeria bin adopt di Child Rights Act to make local di right of di child.

Since Nigeria gree to sign dis law na only 21 states out of di 36 states wey dey di kontri don implement am according to Global Legal Monitor.