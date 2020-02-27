Image copyright Twitter/@ProfAkinAbayomi Image example Commissioner of health Prof. Akin Abayomi dey check on lassa fever patient wey dey isolation for d lagos teaching hospital

Lagos state goment for South West Nigeria don confam say no coronavirus case for di state, afta one Chinese citizen, test negative to di COVID-19 infection.

On Wednesday February 26, 2020, tori bin come out say authorities dey investigate one case from Reddington hospital, Ikeja, Lagos afta one Chinese citizen wey just come from China seven weeks ago, present himself for di hospital with symptoms of fever.

Di tori bin put pipo on di alert but authorities bin come out to kill any rumour and say dem dey investigate.

Di state Commissioner for Halth Professor Akin Abayomi say di conclusion and investigation and ogbonge testing dem do confam say no case of coronavirus for Lagos as of now.

"From our investigation, we hear say di Chinese citizen wey land Nigeria from China seven weeks ago go hospital to complain of fever yesterday.

Di hospital in line of our early advice look di case with high level of suspicion, isolate di patient and report am to di state ministry of health.

We take up di case, transfer am to Mainland hospital wia be our specialised infectious disease hospital. Dem carry im blood sample go di virology lab for analysis and e come back negative." Di commissioner tok.

Di commissioner say make pipo no post any tori wey no dey verified and wey no come from dem to stop unnecessary tension for di community.

For now, 80,000 pipo for about 40 kontries don catch di disease and di cases and deaths for China don go up too.