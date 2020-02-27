Image copyright Other Image example Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye

Media freedom activists den press freedom advocates for Ghana descend on Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, after he threaten say he go withdraw media accreditation from covering parliament.

Professor Oquaye issue de threat, after some journalists go cover press conference by one member of de house, while debate de happen on de floor of parliament.

He explain say dem no for abandon parliamentary sessions to cover issues for de side, if that happen again he go make dem unwelcome guests for parliament.

But de matter no go down well plus media advocates who feel say dis no be right.

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director for Media Foundation for West Africa talk BBC Pidgin say "de Speaker en directive dey go against de constitution of Ghana… e be de responsibility of journalists to determine what be newsworthy or not."

"E no be de job of de Speaker to now dictate to journalists wey de cover parliament, wey issues dem fit cover den what time. Journalists no dey work to satisfy de speaker of Parliament" Mr Braimah add.