One Nigerian Army corporal wey dey fight Boko Haram don kill four of im colleagues and imsef for attack wey happun for Borno state.

Di Corporal bin dey serve for di Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, wey dey for Malam Fatori

Di acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa tok say na for early mor-mor di incident happun, di Corporal go out of control and open fire gige im colleagues.

Two oda soldiers wey injure dey receive treatment for military hospital for Maiduguri.

Colonel Musa say dem dey make efforts to contact di families of di soldiers, meanwhile dem don begin investigation to find out wetin happun to cause di incident.

Nigerian army don dey fight insurgency for di North East of di kontri for di past ten years.