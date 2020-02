Image copyright Getty Images Image example Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode

Lagos state goment go probe di former State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode as one High Court for di state don discharge di suit wey Mr Ambode write to stop di state house of assembly make dem no shook eye for im mata.

Di former governor bin ask court to give order wey go make di lawmakers stop to dey ask am how e take buy 820 buses to help transportation for di state.

Di Judge, Yetunde Adesanya rule say court no get authority to stop di lawmakers say make dem investigate di former governor.

Ambode bin file di suit against di speaker of di state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and di clerk for di house, Mr A.Sanni.