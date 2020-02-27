Image example Dikeocha Chukwuebuka be Port Harcourt Blogger

Nigeria corruption police, Economics and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, for Port Harcourt don arrest one blogger Dikeocha Chukwuebuka sake of im publish one foto wey show pipo pack like sardine inside cell.

Zonal Director for EFCC, Port Harcourt, Usman Imam tell tori pipo say dem arrest di suspect for one new generation bank along Ada-George road for Port Harcourt.

Di Zonal oga come cut warning give bloggers to dey careful so dem no go use informate wey dem never check.

Image example Zonal Director EFCC for Port Harcourt, Usman Imam

Im also ask social medial influencers to do fact-checking before dem publish anytin so dem go save di society from di palava of fake news.

He give assurance say di commission go torchlight di mata and ensure justice.

Di blogger don delete di tweet and don tok sorry to di commission and di general public for di fake news im tweet.

Although e tok say di foto dey real but no be EFCC get di cell.

Chukwuebuka wey dey manage di tweeter page "@TheRealDayne" say di informate na just to expose di bad treatment wey suspects dey get for cell and im take di foto from one glass house but di open cell belong to Nigerian Police Anti-cultism cell for Port Harcourt.

On 12 February, 2020, EFCC bin don vow to track and arrest di mastermind of di tweet and bring di persin wey dey responsible to justice.