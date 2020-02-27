Image copyright Getty Images Image example Millions of Muslims dey gada for holy sites for Saudi Arabia evry year.

Saudi Arabia don ban foreign pilgrims from entering di kontri five months before di yearly hajj pilgrimage.

Dis ban go affect pipo wey wan travel go worship for di holy cities of Mecca and Medina as di Kingdom dey try to tackle di spread of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia announce di ban afta dem confirm 240 cases of coronavirus around di Middle East, mostly for Iran.

Even though say Saudi Arabia neva get any confirmed case of di virus, Saudi goment say di ban na "temporary" one.

For dia statement, di goment say dem go "suspend entry to di Kingdom for di purpose of umrah and to visit di Prophet Mosque temporarily."

Umrah na Islamic pilgrimage wey muslim fit perform for any time of di year.

Millions of Muslims dey make di journey each year to go pray for Mecca, especially during di month of Ramadan, wey go start for April.

Saudi Arabia also suspend di visa for tourists from kontris wey get confirmed cases of di virus.