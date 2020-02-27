Image copyright Getty Images

Di World Health Organisation don announce say, so far, dem neva find any medicine at all wey fit prevent or treat di new coronavirus.

Di organisation also draw ear give pipo on top vaccination wey dem dey use prevent pneumonia say, di pneumonia vaccine no go fit to give protection against di 2019-nCoV or new coronavirus.

According to WHO, "di virus dey new and different sotey e need im own vaccine."

"Sabi pipo dey try develop vaccination against di 2019-nCoV" and WHO dey support dia effort, na so di organisation tok.

Sabi pipo dey work to fnd vaccination for di new coronavirus

Di World Health Organisation also say, although bleach wey get chlorine fit to kill di virus wey dey on top tins like table and co, to spray alcohol or chlorine for bodi no fit kill the virus wey don already enta pesin bodi, as some pipo believe.

E no end dia, di organisation say, weda you chop garlic or use benne oil, e no go fit protect you from or kill di new coronavirus.

So far di virus don claim di lives of ova 2,700 pipo across di world.