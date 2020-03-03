Why tuberculosis no gree reduce for Nigeria

Image copyright JEKESAI NJIKIZANA

Inside di last ten years Nigeria name tanda for di list of kontris wey tuberculosis infection high pass for world, e no gree move.

According to di World Health Organisation representative to Nigeria, Tereza Kasaeva, di kontri na di number one kontri wit di highest number of TB infection.

Na wetin don keep Nigeria for dis top position for all dis years?

Dr Rotimi Agboola, na family physician for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, im say plenty reasons dey wey make TB no gree reduce for Nigeria.

Poverty

TB dey infect pipo wey dey live for poor areas pass and WHO say poor pipo for Africa and Asia na dem dey suffer am pass.

Poor pipo dey suffer kwashiorkor and e easy for pipo wit kwashiorkor to catch TB sharp-sharp.

Dr Agboola say, even though Nigeria no be di poorest kontri for Africa, di kontri get di biggest population and dat na why dia number of pipo wit kwashiokor and poor pipo plenty pass for Africa.

No hospital

Before any pesin go fit get treatment for TB im suppose go hospital do plenty test den begin collect medicine.

Although di medicine for TB dey for Nigeria and e no too expensive, pipo gats first go hospital.

Di wahala be say, many villages for Nigeria no get any hospital at all for dia community and even di ones wey get, notin dey inside di hospital, na so im tok.

Pipo no dey go hospital

Most poor pipo no dey gree go hospital wen dem sick.

"Pipo from poor communities no dey gree go hospital becos dem prefer to go see traditional healers," Agboola tok.

Odas no kuku get any hospital for dia community so di only option wey dem get wen dem sick na to go see traditional healer, im tok.

Awareness don reduce

Dr. Agboola say, before before for Nigeria, goment and NGOs bin dey do enough jingles and campaign to tell pipo about wetin dem suppose know about TB, but now awareness don reduce seriously.

But now, NGOs dey focus more sickness wey dem fit sponsorship for and TB no dey too get sponsorship like malaria and infant and maternal mortality, im tok.

About tuberculosis

Di World Health Organization (WHO) bin declare TB world emergency for 1993, and till today, na di major cause of sickness and death for di whole world.

TB na disease wey dey for air and na bacteria dey cause am.

You fit prevent am and e get cure.

For 2010 Nigeria be number 10 among di 22 kontris wit di highest number of infections.

For 2018, di 30 kontris wit di worst case of TB bin get 87% of di new infections dat year. Almost half of di 87% na from eight kontris including Nigeria, South Africa and China.