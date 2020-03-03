Image copyright Getty Images

Di head of di catholic community worldwide Pope Francis no get coronavirus for bodi.

Worry bin dey afta im begin cough during Ash Wednesday service, according to tori pipo Il Messaggero.

Tori bin comot last week say di Pope go go for medical check-up, to see if im get di disease afta im get fever, cough and and sore throat.

Di pope, 83, don dey use handkerchief cover im nose when im cough, for example during Ash Wednesday service.

Dem cancel im Lent mass service for di first time for im reign.

Di tin wey make pipo fear for di Pope, na say im sick, for di period when Italy dey battle di outbreak of di virus for north of di kontri.

On Monday, di number of pipo wey di virus don kill for di kontri, rise from 34 di day before, to 52.