Image copyright US Department of State

American goment on Wednesday make am clear say dem don ready up to seven million dollars $7m (N2.55b) money wey dem go give anybodi wey sabi how dem fit catch on Nigerian terrorist.

Abubakar Shekau wey be di leader of katakata group Boko Haram na di man wey dem wan gbab. According to US Reward for Justice programme Shekau from Yobe State for North East part of Nigeria.

Although dis $7m reward for Shekau don dey since 2013, di Rewards of Justice program tweet on 3 March for dia French Twitter handle @RFJ_Francais, about di ways pipo fit send di informate to dem.

Dem put numbers for pipo to use send dem message on Whatsapp or use di app Telegram.

Rewards for Justice programme na na part of di American goment Department of State dey give money to anybodi wey get informate wey fit lead to di terrorists dem dey torchlight all over di world.

Shekau na di head of di Boko Haram militant group wey dey operate for Northern Nigeria and neighbouring Chad and on 21 June, 2012, di US Department of State label Shekau as "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" under Executive Order 13224.

Tori bin don comot at least 3 times in di past say Shekau don die but dis message from di US confam say dem believe say true true im never die.

Boko Haram dey responsible for di kill-kill of young pikin dem, including school children.

Di oda times dem don place bounty for Shekau head

From awa count, dis na di fouth time in eight years wey goments don declare reward to gbab.

16 February 2018 - Nigerian goment place $9800 bounty on Abubakar Shekau

June 3, 2013 - For di first time, di U.S. Department of State Rewards for Justice program place $7 million reward for information to catch am.

In November 2012 - Nigerian goment via di federal goment place N50 million on Shekau and N25 million each on oda four members of the sect.

July 23, 2017 - Nigeria army Chief, Lt General Tukur Buratai, instruct di theatre Commander of operation Lafiya Dole to get Abubakar Shekau within in 40 days.

However, di ultimatum end with no Shekau iinside army net.