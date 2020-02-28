Image copyright Office of the Ghana President

Ghana Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak dey ask health officials for de country if dem go quarantine Prez Akufo-Addo after en European tour or not.

Mr Mubarak who make dis statement on de floor of Parliament say, "e go be very helpful to know whether dem go quarantine de president upon arrival to de country or not."

He talk say Monglia take similar action plus dema President who dem isolate for some time.

Prez Akufo-Addo currently dey on 12-day European tour, where he travel plus some of en staff for de Office of the President for Norway, where three people test positive for coronavirus wey dem quarantine about 50.

Apart from Ras Mubarak, some other public health advocates also request for similar action sake of de level of risk exposure to de Ghanaian President.

De concern about coronavirus make serious for Ghana after West African neighbour, Nigeria announce say dem record first case for Lagos.