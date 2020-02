Image copyright Getty Images

World Health Organisation (WHO) say dem discover some gaps in de level of preparedness for Ghana in case de country get suspected or confirmed case of coronavirus.For dema assessment report inside, WHO say as at Friday, February 14, 2020, despite say government commit GH¢2.5 million for any eventuality, de amount no be enough. The report say de total budget Ghana put aside to deal plus de deadly virus be GH¢35million.

Despite de gaps, WHO score Ghana high on dema capacity to test for de disease for Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and de Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research.WHO classify Ghana as one of de Priority 1 countries for Africa region which dey at risk sake of number if flights den passenger volumes de country de handle.Ghanaians make concerned say after dem record coronavirus case for Nigeria, Ghana for make steady sake of de number of people wey dey travel between de two countries.Ministry of Health for Ghana since de outbreak of COVID-19 den test 15 suspected cases so far, all of dem test negative.