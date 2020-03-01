Dis oga put all im workers on 70,000 dollars minimum wage

Image copyright Gravity

For 2015, Dan Price, di oga of one card payments company, Gravity Payments for Seattle, US bin introduce minimum wage of $70,000 for all im 120 workers, come slash im own salary by $1m.

Five years later, im still dey pay dis minimum salary and im say di gamble don pay off.

Reality bin hit Dan Price bin wen im find out say one of im padi Valerie wey dey very hardworking, dey struggle to pay her house rent.

Di tin make Price vex say dis world don become place wia tins no just level. Na so im come realize say im too be part of di problem.

Even tho say Price be millionaire, im padi Valerie make am realize say many of im workers fit dey struggle and im need to change dat.

Na so Price promise im padi Valerie say im go increase di minimum salary for Gravity Payments.

Afta im check how much moni pesin from America go need to dey very happy, im arrive at di figure of $70,000. Im realise say im no go only need to slash im salary and also put im two houses for mortgage and fashi im stocks and savings. Im gada im workers together, give dem di tori.

Ever since den, more dan 10% of di company don buy dia own house compare to di former figure wey be less dan 1%.

Price don become activist against inequality for di US.

Im say, "Pipo dey hungry, dey lose dia job or dem dey use dia head, so day one pesin go fit get penthouse for di top tower for New York wit gold chairs.

"We dey hail greed evritime as society for our culture. And you know say Forbes list na di worst example - 'Bill Gates don pass Jeff Bezos as di richest man.' And so!?", Price para.