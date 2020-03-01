Image copyright Twitter/@profakinabayomi Image example Di commissioner of Health for im visit to di Italian man wey bring corona virus come Nigeria

"We no fit give specific number of di pipo wey dey quarantine because di number dey go up evri hour," na wetin di Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi yan for inside tok-tok with tori pipo.

For di session, Abayomi explain say dem don put all di pipo wey bin get contact with di Italian Covid-19 patient for quarantine.

Di Health Commissioner tok dis one give tori pipo for di Infectious Disease Hospital for Yaba wey im say get newly renovated ward wey dey currently house pipo wey dem quarantine.

Professor Abayomi tok say dem no dey aware of di tori wey dey trend say di taxi driver wey bin dey drive di Covid-19 patient don run comot from isolation centres.

Di man wey carry di virus enta Nigeria, bin land from Italy on February 25 afta holiday for Milan and na on February 27 e submit imself for testing, afta im sick and dem confam say true-true e get coronavirus.