Image copyright Getty Images

As di number of death from coronavirus outbreak dey increase, researchers don tok say di chances of pipo dying from di virus dey very low.

Researchers say between five and 40 coronavirus cases in 1,000 go result to death, and dia best guess na nine in 1,000 or about 1%.

But all dis depend on different-different factors: your age, sex and general health and di health system you dey in.

According to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, di goment 'very best assessment' be say di death rate na '2% or even lower.'

How hard e dey to work out di death rate?

E dey very hard. Even di counting of cases also dey tricky.

Dem no dey count most cases of most viruses because pipo wey get mild symptoms no dey likely to visit di doctor.

According to research wey Imperial College do, dis na because different kontries either sabi or no sabi to notice di mild and hard cases.

World Health Organization tok say most patients get only mild symptoms and di death rate appears to dey between 2% and 5%,

Wetin be di risk for pipo like me?

Some type of pipo dey more likely to die if dem contract coronavirus and dem be di elderly, pipo wey no well and maybe men.

On Sunday, World Health Organization (WHO) say di virus appear to particularly dey affect those ova 60, and pipo wey already dey ill.

For di first big analysis of more than 44,000 cases from China, di death rate dey ten times higher for elderly pipo compare to middle-aged.

Still from di analysis, di Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention find out say di death rates dey low for those wey dey under-30, wia dem record only eight deaths in 4,500 cases.

Death dey at least five times more common among pipo with diabetes, high blood pressure or heart or breathing problems.

Di study find out say di deaths among men dey little bit higher compare to dat of women. Men dey more likely to die (2.8%) than women (1.7%).

Afta you don see all dis analyses, e get different tins wey you fit do to reduce your risk of catching di virus.

One of di ogbonge advise wey doctors don give na for pipo to dey always wash dia hands with soap and water as na one of di best way to drive bacteria.

E also dey good to use hand sanitizer especially if you don dey out for public.