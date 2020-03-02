Catholics wey include Bishops and reverend sisters enter street on Sunday for Nigeria capital, Abuja to protest against high level of insecurity for Nigeria.

According to di Catholics, dis march wey dem do na on behalf of di over 50 million Catholics and over 100 million Christians for Nigeria.

Members of di Catholic church wear black, plus carry banners with different signs as dem waka from di Ecumenical Centre to Our Lady Queen of Nigeria for Area 3, Abuja.

President of di Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, Archbishop Augustine Akubueze wey lead di protest say dem decide to do di we-no-go-gree waka as dem don turn to hear from Nigeria goment wey say "dem don technically defeat Boko Haram."

Oga Akabueze tok say: "We gada to protest against di kill-kill by Boko Haram and terrorists herdsmen wey dey use force enter pipo farmlands.

"Our protest na part of our religious obligation to speak against whatever dey against God commandment, di killing of God children dey evil, di failure to protect pipo from dis attacks dey evil."

Di President of di CBCN add say goment response towards handling di attacks dey "far below average."

Dis protest by Catholics dey come only few days afta dem use Ash Wednesday wey be Christian holy day of prayer and fasting to mourn di victims of di violence wey don happun for di kontri.