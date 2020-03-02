Image copyright Reuters

Nigeria Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire don confirm say di four Chinese nationals wey dem bin isolate to monitor if dem get any symptom of coronavirus, test negative.

Di four Chinese citizens bin dey work for one mining site wey dey for Wase, Plateau state before dem come travel go China and later come back to Nigeria recently.

Oga Osagie say for now, no new case of coronavirus dey for Nigeria apart from di case of di Italian wey be di only confirmed case so far.

Di minister tok dis one for wen im address tori pipo for Abuja as im add say di Italian man dey respond to treatment and im symptom dey mild.

At di moment, di ministry dey monitor about 19 pipo for Lagos wey bin dey in contact wit di Italian man and also dem dey take serious eye look anoda 39 pesin for Ogun state.