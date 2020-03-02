Bandits kill many pipo for villages inside Kaduna
Men wey dem suspect say dem be armed bandits don kill plenty pipo for many attacks wey happun at di same time for different villages for Kaduna State, north west Nigeria.
Villages for di areas wey dem attack say, na leg di attackers take waka come begin shoot pipo plus burn dia house on Sunday.
Police tok tok pesin for di state, ASP Mohammed Jalige, say dem still dey try find out how many pipo dem kill for Igabi local goment area.
But, area pipo and di lawmaker wey dey represent di area tell BBC say dem kill about 50 pipo and many odas wunjure.
Dis na one of di latest attacks for di many insecurity wey dey di kontri.