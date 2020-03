Image copyright Dan Sanha Image example Cipriano Cassamá was made interim president by the PAIGC party

One of di two men wey dem declare as president of Guinea Bissau resign afta just one full day for office.

Despite say im no dey for December election ballot, parliament appoint Cipriano Cassamá, and di majority of di deputies from di parliament no gree support di election victory of di former opposition leader, Umaro Sissoco Embalol.

Dem swear Oga Embalol in as di head of state for one luxury hotel on Thursday after di electoral commission declare am winner of di December's presidential vote.

Di ruling PAIGC party dey challenge di result for di Supreme Court.

Despite say one president don resign, Guinea-Bissau still get two rival prime ministers.