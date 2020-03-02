"I just like to look natural - to me, na me fine pass , I like myself, I like my skin." Na so Teni tok

Nigeria musician, Teni, na one of di most celebrated afrobeats artists today.

She don prove say e dey possible to dey successful and make you get fans wey like you even if you no follow do wetin oda female stars dey do.

For her interview with BBC, she tok say she gatz to fight pressure from di industry to fit change herself.

She dey conscious to be role model to plenti boys and girls wey fit dey deal with dia own images and self-acceptance.

But some practical considerations dey too:

"To wear make-up dey stressful! Especially for Nigeria, ha, e dey hot! You go dey sweat.

"I remember one time wey I go Disney with my friend for Orlando during summer and e dey hot and my friend face look like mud! I come give her tonnes of tissue paper wey later turn to brown!"