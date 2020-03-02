Image copyright Getty Images Image example Scientific staff members dey works for one secure laboratory dey research coronavirus, for di Pasteur Institute inside Dakar on February 3, 2020.

Di health minister for Senegal, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, on Monday announce di first case of coronavirus inside di kontri.

Oga Abdoulaye tell tori pipo say di patient wey get di virus na one French man wey dey live for Senegal and use Air Senegal flight take return back from skiing holiday wey im bin go do for France on 26 February.

Di minister say di man bin pass temperature check for di capital Dakar main airport as e return but later come develop fever two days afta.

E come carri waka go one private clinic for check-up and na di clinic come alert di authorities wey later come quarantine di man for Dakar Fann Hospital.

Oga Abdoulaye add say di patient don bin dey in contact with im wife and two children.

E no dey clear how many oda pipo also don dey in contact with am. Authorities already dey in di process of tracing di oda passengers wey dey Air Senegal flight.

Dis new case for Senegal don become di second case of di virus inside sub-Saharan Africa afta di one wey Nigeria confam last week.

On di 27th of Febrruary, Nigeria confam dia first case of coronavirus afta one Italian citizen wey dey work for Nigeria return back from Milan, Italy to Lagos on 25th February.

North African kontries Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt also don confam cases of di virus.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention say dem don activate dia emergency operation centre.