Coronavirus: Twitter tell staff to work from dia house

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey don dey support woriking from home tey tey

Social media network Twitter don tell all im 5,000 staff to do dia work from home to help stop di spread of coronavirus.

For post wey dem do, dem say e dey compulsory for dia workers wey dey Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea to do dia work from dia house.

Dis one dey happun just one day afta dem ban dia workers from any travel and event wey no dey very very important.

Head of human resource for Twitter Jennifer Christie say: " wetin we wan achieve na to reduce di possibility for di Covid-19 coronavirus to spread for us and di world around us."

Inside di post, dem also say Twitter don dey develop ways to work from home for some time now.

Oda ogbonge technology company like Facebook and Google don postpone or cancel conference for US.