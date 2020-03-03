Police arrest woman wey allegedly traffic 23 pikin dem

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria Police for Taraba state, north east of di kontri don arrest one woman wey allegedly wan traffic 23 small pikin dem.

Police arrest Mary Yakubu, di suspected child trafficker for Bali motor park as she bin wan cari di 23 pikin dem enta motor go wia nobodi sabi.

Tok tok pesin for di police for Taraba state, David Misal tell BBC say, dem arrest am becos "she no be NGO, she no be orphanage, infact she no get any licence wey give her permission to cari small pikin dem waka for any purpose" and as long as she no get legal backing she commit offence."

Madam Mary na teacher for one Primary School for Bali local goment and na inside di same Bali community wey she dey teach she pack di 23 children, some of di children na from di same mama and papa.

Oga Misal say, she go meet di parents collect dia children on top claim say "dem go find beta school for di children" but she no fit say who be di pipo wey go train di children.

So far, police don contact seven of di parents, wey agree say dem true true give dia pikin to Madam Mary becos school no dey dia village and dem believe say na opportunity for dia pikin to go school.

Di parents say dem no collect any moni from her and she too no pay dem any moni.

Police don allow di parents go home since and now dem go be witness against di woman.

Dem handova di 23 children to di state ministry of Social Welfare and di children remain dia for now.

Madam Mary stil dey police custody and oga Misal say dem go cari her go court.