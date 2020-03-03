Image copyright Pacific Press/Getty

Ghanaian students for China start to dey receive food items wey govment promise say dem go ship give dem after dem dey stranded for Wuhan, wia coronavirus take start.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey announced last month say dem ship some food go Ghana Mission for Beijing so dem fit deliver give 151 students for locked-down Wuhan city.

Govment decide say instead of evacuation wey de students dey demand, dem go support dem plus food items sake dem complain say dem dey run out of food supplies.

Ghana mission for Beijing yeste start to dey share de food items give students for Wuhan.

BBC Pidgin reach out to one of de students for Wuhan who confirm say he get some assorted local foods from de Ghana Mission.

One student for Wuhan, Noble tell BBC Pidgin say "yeste we receive parcel from Ghana embassy for Beijing which come from Ghana govment."

"In de parcel I received this way chocolate drink, Ga kenkey, Fante kenkey, gari mix, shito, plantain chips den nose masks" he add.

BBC Pidgin ask am how he feel about de food supplies wey dem receive, he talk say "dis food items be okay, e fit take me throughout de month compared to what we dey chop before."

Image copyright Stephen Nartey Mezo/Facebook Image example Kenkey and shito wey goment send give students

De students for Wuhan last month beg govment make dem evacuate den come Ghana but President Akufo-Addo reveal say evacuation no dey govment en eye too for now.

He explain say China get better health resources to handle any coronavirus case so make dem rather stay dem protect dema body.

But in case of de worst, medical systems there go fit help dem better compared to Ghana.

Govment last month send each student $500 in addition to food supplies den masks wey dem receive this week.

Locally, Ghanaians generally dey on high alert after West African neighbors Nigeria and Senegal record cases of coronavirus.

Ghana health officials say so far dem test like 30 suspected cases of coronavirus but all be negative.