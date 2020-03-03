Supreme court don dismiss Emeka Ihedioha case

Supreme Court don dismiss di application wey Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and dia candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, file on top di January 14, 2020 judgment wey sack am as di Governor of Imo State.

Majority of di seven-man panel of Justices wey Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad dey lead support di first judgement on January 14 wey declare Hope Uzodinma from All Progressive Congress, APC, as di elected governor of Imo state.

Six of di judges inside di panel agree with supreme court judgement while Justice Chima Nweze give different judgment, stressing say dem need to review di decision.

Justice Nweze say di court get di power to overrule itself for situation wia such judgment no meet up with di justice of di case.

E add Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, mislead di court for di judgment wey dem take wey remove Ihedioha from office afta about 10 months.

According to di judge, no evidence dey wey show say Governor Uzodinma satisfy di require spread wey go come make court declare am as di winner of di election.

E come tell di oda judges for di panel say di judgment wey uphold di victory of Uzodinma for March 9, 2019 election go continue to hunt di konti electoral jurisprudence (legal system).

Oga Ihedioha and di PDP, for dia applications, bin claim say di first court judgment wey put Senator Hope Uzodinma as di Governor of di State, dem get am through fraud.

Dem bin want make di seven-man panel of di supreme court review and set aside di judgment.

INEC bin declared oga Ihedioha as di winner of March 9, 2019 governorship election inside Imo State on di ground say na im win majority of lawful votes for di governorship poll.

Di Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal support INEC decision and dismiss Senator Uzodinma Uzodinma petition on di ground say e no fit prove im allegations against di election of Ihedioha.

But supreme court no agree and sack oga Ihedioha on di 14th of January.