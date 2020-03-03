Image copyright Twitter/@houseNGR

Nigeria House of Representatives don agree say dem go dey on two weeks break because of Coronavirus mata.

Rep. Ndudi Elumelu na im raise di motion and call on di National Assembly to suspend plenary for 2 weeks, so dat dem go torchlight everi-everi wey di kontri don do to contain di coronavirus all ova di kontri.

Afta oga Elumelu raise di mata, everi member for di house come accept make dem suspend plenary.

Also during di plenary, Rep. Nasir Ahmed raise concern say di few isolation centres wey dey for Nigeria no reach to cater for any outbreak.

While Rep. Sununu come praise di Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC), say dem dey try for early detection and containment of di first case inside Nigeria.

Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha raise concerns for di level of National Preparedness against di outbreak, she call on border and airport personnel to make sure say dem monitor those wey dey come into di kontri.

Image copyright Twitter/@houseNGR

On Thursday 27 February na im di Nigerian Ministry of Health confam di first case of Coronavirus for Lagos, south west Nigeria.

Di Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire for statement say dem discover di case afta one Italian citizen wey dey work for Nigeria return back from Milan, Italy to Lagos on 25th February.

Senegal wey dey for West Africa, also confam dia first COVID-19 disease yesterday 2 March afta one French man wey dey live for di kontri return back from skiing holiday with di virus.

North African kontries Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt also don confam cases of di virus.