Di Chinese man wey dem bin put for separate ward alias quarantine today for Lagos state Nigeria dey negative of coronavirus afta dem do test.

Director of public affairs for Ministry of Health inside Lagos State, oga Tunbosun Ogunbanwo confam dis informate give BBC Pidgin on Tuesday afta dem do medical check up for di man.

Small panic bin dey before afta report come out today say dem don isolate one Chinese man wey land for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA.

Earlier, tori bin spread upandan (although BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify dis for now) say di Chinese man dey cough-cough anyhow for flight and e still dey cough-cough wen im land for di kontri before health officials come carry am go di isolation centre for Yaba, Lagos.

Nigerian Ministry of Health confam di first case of Coronavirus for Lagos, south west Nigeria on 27 February afta one Italian citizen wey dey work for Nigeria return back from Milan, Italy to Lagos on 25th February.

Nigeria centre for disease control say dem dey manage di virus mata wela and even World Health Organisation, WHO, don express satisfaction wit Nigeria goment ova di way dem handle di CODVID-19 viral outbreak for di kontri.