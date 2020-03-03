Tarkwa Bay: 'Bullet wey dem shoot me pass one leg enta di oda'

Dem no support media player for your device

Tarkwa Bay: 'Bullet wey dem shoot me pass one leg enta di oda'

On January 21, 2020, security operatives pursue and demolish di house of residents of Tarkwa Bay, wey be waterfront community near di Lagos harbour.

Tori be say thousands of pipo na im di gbege affect.

One of di victims na Jite Adjoboefe. E claim say di Navy pipo shoot and abandon am during di eviction.

Tarkwa Bay na small island for Lagos state south west Nigeria. Over 4000 pipo from Nigeria and oda kontris bin dey live dia and di area na recreation place for beach joli.