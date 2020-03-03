Coronavirus: Cameroon goment shock say kontri pipo no appreciate dia 'efforts' to stop COVID-19
Cameroon Health Minister, Dr. Manaouda Malachie di wanda why kontri pipo no di appreciate efforts weh goment di make should in case Cameroon get coronavirus case.
Minister tok afta some kontri pipo buy e case, di argue say border between Nigeria and Cameroon dey laik sifter and goment remain quiet.
One man say fence no dey especially for far North, so deh di worri plenti and wan know weti goment di do for prevent de virus for de area.
Cameroon di share long and open border, about 1600km wit Nigeria from around Chad far North, go reach Bakassi for sea.
Minister say make kontri pipo di follow informate and call 1510 for report any case weh deh suspect.
For e tweeter handle, Manaouda Malachie say, "instead for Cameroons for appreciate weti deh don do, deh di instead criticise wen oda kontris di like'am, we go continue for do we part".
Yesterday, minister visit airport, check how deh di screen pipo wen deh komot form plane to isolation centres and e bi satisfied.
Till now cases weh deh suspect for coronavirus bi negative but goment say make kontri pipo follow hygiene rules-wash hand s wit soap.
If travellers get signs laik catarrh, cough and fever make deh call 1510, Minister advice.