Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem don link most of di coronavirus cases wey dem confam for Africa to pipo wey travel come from Europe

African Airlines don lose $400m (£312m) since di outbreak of di coronavirus for China in February, dis na according to di join bodi of global airline industry.

Di disease no too dey widespread for Africa like oda continents, but e don make plenti airlines like South African Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Air Tanzania, Air Mauritius, EgyptAir, RwandAir and Kenya Airways to suspend dia flights to go and come from China.

Di continent largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, still dey use dia flights to go and come from five cities for China.

Vice-President of di International Air Transport Association (IATA), Raphael Kuuchi, tell BBC say di losses for di continent aviation industry na because dem suspend and cancel flights wey dey go China.

He tok say di effect of di virus go dey worse for African airlines - since last year dem lose $100m (£78m).

So far, dem don confam cases of coronavirus for Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria and Senegal.

The World Health Organization (WHO) don warn say di kontris wey get poor healthcare systems no fit cope with di outbreak and plenti of those kontris dey Africa.