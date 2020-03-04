Image copyright Getty Images Image example APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole don be Govnor of Edo State before

One Federal Capital Territory High Court don grant an order to stop Adams Oshiomhole from parading imself as di National Chairman of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC for Nigeria.

Justice Danlami Senchi wey grant di order on Wednesday say di political parties must be bound by dia constitution and as im ward bin don suspend am, Oshiomhole no suppose dey function as di National Chairman of di party pending wen dem go hear di mata.

Di judge fix di case for April 7 and 8, 2020.

Pipo bin don dey ginger make dem comot Oshiomhole, say im don fail in im duties of providing ogbonge leadership for di party, sometin wey di APC leader dismiss say di group no get mouth.